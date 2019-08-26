The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and want to speak with the driver in a pedestrian hit and run that happened earlier this month.

Police said, on Aug. 8 a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street while she was walking her dog.

The pedestrian, a female in her 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later updated to stable.

Following the collision, the car took off and was last seen driving westbound on Notre Dame Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a grey or gold car, and is believed to have damage to the driver’s side door.

Police are looking to identify the car and speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085.