Winnipeg police officers are asking the public for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing nearly a week.

Rylee Pierce was last seen on Aug. 14 in Winnipeg’s Valley Gardens area.

She is described as five foot two and 125 pounds with hazel eyes and dark brown that that has been dyed black. She also has two lip piercings and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police are concerned for Pierce’s well-being. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.