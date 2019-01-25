

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Swan River, Man., is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 15.

Jasmine Lavallee is described as five-foot-three, around 110 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen around 10:50 a.m. wearing a white jacket with green sleeves, purple and white pants and tan shoes.

Police say she could be in Portage la Prairie, Man., or Long Plain First Nation, Man.

Anyone with information on Lavallee’s location is asked to contact RCMP investigators at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers.