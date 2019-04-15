Featured
Police looking for 16-year-old girl missing since early April
Aminata Diallo. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 11:12AM CST
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a teenage girl missing since early April.
Aminata Diallo, 16, was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area.
She is described as five-foot-six with an average build and short black hair.
Anyone with information about Diallo’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.