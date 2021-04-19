WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide in a Winnipeg cemetery that occurred last Friday.

Police were called to a report of shots fired at the cemetery in the 1200 block of McGillivray Boulevard. A man was shot and taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Hayder Hassan, 21. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been driving on McGillivray Boulevard between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on April 16 and have dash-cam video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.