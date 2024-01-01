Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it got the call around 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, bringing officers to the 200 block of Flora Avenue for the report of suspicious circumstances. Officers arrived to find a dead man outside of a church.

Investigators have identified the victim as 20-year-old Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert of Winnipeg. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The WPS homicide unit is looking for any information that may help with the investigation, including any recent interactions with Hiebert, or video surveillance in the area.

"He did move around a little bit, but he was certainly known to frequent that area," said Const. Dani McKinnon. "If you were to look on the map, it's considered the North End and Lord Selkirk Park neighborhoods. So that is important in terms of people potentially having some home video surveillance to, you know, maybe take a peek back in the last week or so."

McKinnon said any additional information about Hiebert would help investigators greatly.

"He was known to have some struggle with drug addiction, he may have had some gang affiliation. And I'm just mentioning that because we're really asking for anybody who may have had any contact with Mr. Hiebert to please come forward."

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.