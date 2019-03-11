

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect, who they allege is responsible for two commercial robberies.

The robberies occurred the morning of Feb. 27.

Police said the suspect, armed with a baseball bat, entered a convenience store in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue, stealing merchandise before fleeing on foot.

Thirty minutes later, the suspect reportedly entered a convenience store in the 500 block of Portage Avenue where, officers say, he threatened an employee and stole merchandise.

Investigators are releasing images of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.