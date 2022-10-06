Police looking for information on Calgary arson suspect with ties to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Calgary arson suspect who has ties to Winnipeg.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said it has identified Dominik Wesley Bird, 24, as a suspected arsonist in two fires that took place in Varsity, a community in northwest Calgary.

He has been charged with two counts of arson with disregard for human life and one count of illegal use of a credit card. None of these charges have been tested in court.

Police note that Bird has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg.

Those with information can contact the Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222 or the Calgary police at 403-266-1234.