The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help to find a 46-year-old man who did not show up to his court date after he was charged with assault and weapons-related offences.

On Dec. 1, 2017 around 3:30 a.m., a Winnipeg police officer was walking after work to his personal car, parked in the 200 block of Garry Street, when he allegedly saw a man try to look inside, preparing to break in.

According to a news release, the officer told the man he was a police officer and tried to restrain him. Police allege the suspect then took out a knife, lunged at the officer and cut his arm. The officer then chased the man, while calling 911.

When on-duty officers arrested the man nearby, police say an arresting officer was assaulted and the suspect tried to get away. This officer was not hurt.

The officer who initially saw the man at his car was treated in hospital and released.

Corey Clifford Whitford, 46, from Amaranth, Man., was charged with several offences including assault of a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said a court date was set for Nov. 28 and Whitford didn’t show up. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Whitford is described as five-foot-eight, 208 pounds, with brown hair, though his head may be shaved, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Whitford is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).