WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for 85-year-old Nicolas Chlopan.

Chlopan was last seen in the downtown area on Monday morning and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five foot six and weighs about 143 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, purple shirt and blue pants.

A Silver Alert is issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.

If anyone knows of Chlopan’s whereabouts they are asked to call The Winnipeg Police Service’s non-emergency line at 204.986.6222.