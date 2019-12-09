Police looking for missing 85-year-old man
CTV News Winnipeg Published Monday, December 9, 2019 12:39PM CST
(Source: The Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for 85-year-old Nicolas Chlopan.
Chlopan was last seen in the downtown area on Monday morning and police are concerned for his well-being.
He is described as five foot six and weighs about 143 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, purple shirt and blue pants.
A Silver Alert is issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.
If anyone knows of Chlopan’s whereabouts they are asked to call The Winnipeg Police Service’s non-emergency line at 204.986.6222.