

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a pistol magazine with 14 rounds of ammunition that was misplaced around New Year’s.

Police said an officer lost the loaded magazine sometime between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2, somewhere within Winnipeg. The magazine is black in colour.

Police ask that anyone who finds the magazine or ammunition please turn it in at any police station, or call police’s non-emergency line, 204-986-6222.