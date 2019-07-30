Police looking for missing man last seen in Point Douglas
James Wesley was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Point Douglas area. (Supplied).
CTV News Winnipeg
Winnipeg police officers are asking for help to find a missing 40-year-old man.
James Wesley was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Point Douglas area.
He is described as five foot six, with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with a red trim, black shorts and was carrying a green backpack. Police say he has a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.
Police are worried about Wesley’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.