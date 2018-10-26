

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger was last seen on Oct. 20 in the city’s North End.

She is described as five-foot-six with long brown hair, a medium build and a tattoo on her left leg. She also might be wearing glasses.

According to police, it is believed that Gretsinger is with 18-year-old Juan Hillier. He is described as five-foot-nine with black hair and hazel eyes.

The Winnipeg police are worried about Gretsinger’s well-being and ask anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.