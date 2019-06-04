

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a 33-year-old woman who was last seen in April.

Jacqueline Fayant was last seen in the West End.

She is described as five-foot-three, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Fayant has several tattoos including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.