CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since March 7.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End.

She is described as five-foot-one, 180 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue vest, black pants and brown Timberland dress shoes with high heels.

Anyone with information about Parisian’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or 911.