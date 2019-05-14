

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a man from Burnaby, B.C., after they seized thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin and jewelry in a Riverbend home in April.

On April 11 officers searched the home and seized:

About one kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000;

About nine pounds of a substance that’s believed to be a cutting agent;

About 6.5 ounces of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,560;

About 28 grams of what’s suspected to be heroin with an estimated street value of $5,000;

Around $114,000 in Canadian money;

High-end jewelry with an estimated value of over $50,000;

Packaging materials;

A vacuum sealer;

A money counter;

Scales.

Police say on May 8, a 35-year-old Winnipeg man went to police headquarters and turned himself in. He has been arrested for a number of offences and was released on a promise to appear in court.

The guns and gangs unit is now looking to find 33-year-old Richard Brass.

He is described as five-foot-eight, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he might have a tattoo of a dragon on his chest, as well as a grim reaper and woman on his left upper arm.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on several offences.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers.