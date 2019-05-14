Featured
Police looking for suspect after cocaine, heroin seized from Riverbend home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:29PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a man from Burnaby, B.C., after they seized thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin and jewelry in a Riverbend home in April.
On April 11 officers searched the home and seized:
- About one kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000;
- About nine pounds of a substance that’s believed to be a cutting agent;
- About 6.5 ounces of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,560;
- About 28 grams of what’s suspected to be heroin with an estimated street value of $5,000;
- Around $114,000 in Canadian money;
- High-end jewelry with an estimated value of over $50,000;
- Packaging materials;
- A vacuum sealer;
- A money counter;
- Scales.
Police say on May 8, a 35-year-old Winnipeg man went to police headquarters and turned himself in. He has been arrested for a number of offences and was released on a promise to appear in court.
The guns and gangs unit is now looking to find 33-year-old Richard Brass.
He is described as five-foot-eight, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he might have a tattoo of a dragon on his chest, as well as a grim reaper and woman on his left upper arm.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest on several offences.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-986-8430 or Crime Stoppers.