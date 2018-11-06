Featured
Police looking for suspects after man leaving Halloween party stabbed
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 2:01PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 2:02PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed several times while leaving a Halloween Party on Oct. 28.
Officers said the 22-year-old victim was leaving a party just after midnight in the Nassau Street South and Rosedale Avenue area when a male and female asked him for a cigarette. The pair then took out a knife, stabbed him several times and left.
The victim was treated in hospital and released after several days, police said.
The male suspect is described as being around five-foot-seven with darker tanned skin, a muscular build and short hair. He was wearing a beige jacket and a red ball cap with a flat brim.
The female suspect is described as about five feet with a thin build and long dark hair. She was sporting a dark hoody and a black backpack.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).