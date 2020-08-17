WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are searching for suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted on Friday, Aug. 14 in Winnipeg’s Weston area.

Police said the incident took place near Logan Avenue and Vine Street around 3 a.m., when a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area. Officers allege three males approached her and seriously sexually assaulted her. She was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The three suspects got away, heading eastbound in the south lane of Gallagher, east of the railway tracks.

Police said the three suspects are described as:

An Indigenous man, who is about 30 years old, five foot six to five foot seven in height, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, a baseball cap (possibly in the colours of the Toronto Raptors), baggy jean shorts and black shoes; An Indigenous male, who is younger-looking, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and was carrying a cross-body bag; and A man about 30 to 40 years old with a tattoo under his left eye. He was wearing a hat, black zip-up sweater with words on the back, black pants, and black shoes.

The sex crimes unit is investigating the incident. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.