

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help with an investigation into a crash that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was hit by two vehicles – an SUV and a pick-up truck – in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Algate Road, just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the vehicles were heading north on St. Anne’s at the time, and several other vehicles were nearby.

Police ask anyone who can provide information to contact them, and said it’s believed that people inside a white pick-up truck may have spotted or even narrowly missed hitting the victim.

Investigators with the traffic unit can be reached at 204-986-7085, or tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.