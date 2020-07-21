WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate and are now asking for witnesses to come forward regarding a homicide that happened on July 18.

Around 2:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to Main Street, between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue for reports a man was lying in the road.

When emergency crews arrived, a man in his 40s was found and taken to hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Valentine Ernest Sumner of Winnipeg. It is the 22nd homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Police said Sumner was involved in an altercation outside of a hotel/beer vendor in the 800 block of Main Street.

Police think there were several witnesses to the altercation and want to speak to anyone who might have information.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.