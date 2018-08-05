The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for witnesses who may have important information about a serious collision in St. Vital Friday.

Officers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Dakota Street and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The collision happened on August 3 around 1p.m. between three vehicles resulting in six people ending up in the hospital. One person was in unstable condition, but was since upgraded to stable.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the occupants of a 2014-15 Chevrolet Silverado as they may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.