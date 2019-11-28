WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 34-year-old woman they said hasn’t been heard from since July.

Police said family of the woman, Ashley Arason, contacted officers saying it was unusual for them to go this long without hearing from her.

Their last contact was on July 19, 2019.

Arason is described as being five foot two, weighing 110 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Police said they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact investigators in the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.