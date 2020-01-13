WINNIPEG -- The Brandon Police Service is searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen in the city says before Christmas.

Savannah Cowley was last seen at her home in Brandon, Man., on Dec. 20. Police say she may have left the city to go and visit family and friends over Christmas, but hasn’t been in touch with people in Brandon, who are concerned for her well-being. Cowley has ties with people in both Brandon and The Pas, Man.

She is described as five foot four, with a petite build, shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-729-2345.