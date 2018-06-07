Featured
Police looking missing Winnipeg man
Sean Perkins was last seen around St. Boniface area of Winnipeg on the evening of Monday, June 5. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:41PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:43PM CST
Winnipeg Police Service are seeking the public’s help to find 36-year-old, Sean Perkins.
Perkins was last seen around St. Boniface area of Winnipeg on the evening of Tuesday, June 5.
He’s described as weighing 160lbs, six feet tall, red hair with a red goatee, blue eyes and wearing black framed glasses. Perkins typically wears jeans, a t-shirt and work boots or runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250