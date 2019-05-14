

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects from a robbery in March, who were captured by surveillance video.

Police said on March 22 around 10:15 a.m., a 54-year-old man got off a bus near Main Street and Jefferson Avenue when three males took his wallet. Shortly after his bank card was used at businesses nearby.

The man was not hurt during the robbery.

Police released images of two of the suspects that were taken from surveillance video.

The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.