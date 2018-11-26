

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a van that struck a pedestrian Thursday.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m., police said, in the area of Main Street and Flora Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Caravan.

The driver involved stopped and spoke with paramedics on scene, police said, but their information wasn’t recorded. Officers would like to identify and speak with the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the central traffic unit at 204-986-7085.