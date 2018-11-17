

The Winnipeg Police Service said they haven’t been able to confirm the identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run on Friday.

Officers said around 8:10 p.m. they went to the McDermot Avenue and Sherbrook Street area because a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has now died.

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying this man. He is described as Indigenous, between the 30 and 40 years of age, around five-foot-nine, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and longish brown hair. Officers said he didn’t have any obvious tattoos or piercing. He was wearing a grey twill baseball hat; a waist-length black leather jacket with a St. Vital Midgets Hockey patch on it; a waist-length, dark blue vinyl windbreaker with a Canadian Utility Construction patch on it; acid was blue jeans size 36x30; and blue Skechers running shoes in size 10.5.

Officers said the driver left the scene, but their car was found a few blocks away and they have been identified.

No charges have been laid.

The traffic division continues to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call 204-986-7085.