WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is calling upon the public to identify a male suspect in connection to a commercial robbery.

Police say a suspect, armed with a machete, robbed a restaurant in the 100 block of St. Mary’s Road just after 3:30 P.M. on January 5, 2020.

Investigators have release still images from the surveillance footage of the incident to help try and identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers (204-786-8477).