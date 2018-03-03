Featured
Police looking to identify suspects in crimes dating back to November
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 12:40PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects from two separate incidents.
Police want help in identifying the following suspect from a commercial robbery committed on Feb. 10 in the 500 block of William Avenue:
Police are also looking to identify this man from a commercial break-in on Nov. 24, 2017 in the first 100 block of Evergreen Place:
If you know the identity of either suspect, you can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.