Police make arrest after spotting gun in cab
Police stopped the cab near Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue and began speaking with the driver. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:47AM CST
Winnipeg police have charged a 38-year-old man after officers pulled over a taxi and spotted what looked like a gun inside.
It happened at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. Police stopped the cab near Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue and began speaking with the driver.
It was at that point that police said a firearm was spotted sticking out from a bag in the backseat, where a passenger was sitting.
Police arrested the passenger. They said they also found bear spray along with a sawed off rifle and three rounds of ammunition.
Winnipeg resident Derrick Scott Coutu, 38, is facing more than a dozen weapons charges, including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.