

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 38-year-old man after officers pulled over a taxi and spotted what looked like a gun inside.

It happened at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. Police stopped the cab near Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue and began speaking with the driver.

It was at that point that police said a firearm was spotted sticking out from a bag in the backseat, where a passenger was sitting.

Police arrested the passenger. They said they also found bear spray along with a sawed off rifle and three rounds of ammunition.

Winnipeg resident Derrick Scott Coutu, 38, is facing more than a dozen weapons charges, including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.