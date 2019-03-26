Featured
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run in June 2018
The collision took place at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Home Street, when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Portage collided with a van driving north on Home. (File image)
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:55AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in connection with a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in his 40s on June 2, 2018.
The collision took place at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Home Street, when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Portage collided with a van driving north on Home.
Sources told CTV News last June that the man who was killed in the collision was Matt Cave.
Police said the van’s driver and passenger left the scene by foot.
On March 23, a 44-year-old Steinbach, Man., man was arrested. Officers said he will be charged with a number of offences including failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and driving without a licence.
He has been released on promise to appear in court.
