

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting last December that left a young woman critically injured.

It happened at about 4 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2017. Police said a number of people got into a disagreement at a house party in the 300 block of Aikens Street when a hidden shotgun was pulled out by a suspect who was hiding their face. A 19-year-old woman was hit with pellets and was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable. A 15-year-old boy was also hit with pellets and shrapnel. He was also treated in hospital.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Steven Lester Paul Sanderson and charged him with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and a long list of other offenses.

Police said Sanderson remains in custody.