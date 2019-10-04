WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to the Sept. 21 homicide of a young Winnipeg mom.

Norma Helen Andrews, a mother of three, was killed at a residence in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for a suspect.

Later that day, police arrested 20-year-old Jesse Jordan GWPSamblin and charged him with second-degree murder. He is in custody.

Police continue to ask for help from the public to confirm details about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

There have been 29 homicides in Winnipeg so far this year, three remain unsolved.