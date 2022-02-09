Police make arrest in stabbing death of Winnipeg man
A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man last month.
The incident took place on Jan. 17 at an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man, who was later identified as 36-year-old Joseph Matthew Myran, died from his injuries.
The homicide unit investigated the incident, and on Feb. 8 arrested and charged Jordan James Walton with second-degree murder. He is in custody.
None of the charges against Walton have been proven in court.
Police noted that the suspect and victim did not previously know each other, adding that Myran was stabbed during a fight between the two men.
