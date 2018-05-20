

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest early Saturday morning after a man tried to break into a house in the 900 block of Clifton Street.

According to police, he had broken into a detached garage when the homeowner came up to him. The suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it homeowner and left without firing any shots.

Police arrested the suspect nearby and found two guns, commonly known as ‘zip guns’ and other break and enter equipment.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences, including possessing a weapon, break and enter, and failing to comply.

He was detained in custody.