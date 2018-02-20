

CTV Winnipeg





A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after officers called to a crash involving a snowbank uncovered firearms and cash.

Police said it happened Monday at around 1:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a car driven into a snowbank off Copeland Street, in the Transcona South area.

A passerby found the vehicle and called 911 after the man said he needed help, police said. It’s alleged the man then threatened to shoot the passerby before trying to reverse the vehicle unsuccessfully, and then took off on foot.

Shortly after, a suspect was taken into custody near Dugald Road and Murdock Road, and police found a .22 calibre cartridge and $2,975 in cash.

Officers later found a backpack concealed under snow that had a collapsible baton and a load revolver-style .22 calibre handgun with a spent round. A loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle was found hidden in an unlocked vehicle that was parked on private property near where the other car had gotten stuck.

Police learned that the unlocked vehicle had been stolen from a Corydon Avenue convenience store on Sunday night. The driver had entered the store after leaving the vehicle unlocked and running.

Victor Maurice Cobham, 35, has been charged with multiple weapons related charges, along with fraud charges relating to an incident in October 2017, when a contract for graphic art work was never honoured.

Cobham remains in custody.