Following an investigation the Winnipeg Police major crimes unit has arrested one male and one female in relation to numerous thefts in the South Osborne area.

Police say they identified both the male and female suspects on Thursday and they were taken into custody in the 300 block of Nassau Street. The female suspect initially gave police a false name.

Police say the suspects targeted houses under renovation or construction for tools and appliances, which were later sold online.

The suspects have been charged for incidents that occurred between Feb. 14 and March 5. They include using a stolen credit card during a break and enter, stealing construction tools, stealing appliances, as well as breaking into multiple homes.

Police say they obtained video surveillance of both suspects.

Jordan Tyler Wade Shannacappo, 29, faces multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of break, enter and theft and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Anna Unrau, 32, also faces multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, public mischief and failing to comply with probation order.

Both suspects have been detained.