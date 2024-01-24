WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police make three arrests, still searching for 4th suspect in Manitoba home invasion

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Manitoba RCMP has arrested three suspects and is continuing to search for a fourth following a home invasion on St. Theresa Point First Nation on Monday.

    According to police, the incident took place around 4 a.m., when two men and two women broke into a home, assaulted one of the occupants, stole some belongings and then left the scene. Mounties note the suspects had a gun.

    At the time of the home invasion, there were several young kids at the home. One man sustained minor injuries.

    Police identified and arrested three of the suspects – one man and two women. They were taken into custody and are facing charges including robbery and forcible confinement.

    The fourth suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-456-2290 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

