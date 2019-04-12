

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 19-year-old with nearly three dozen offences following the discovery of a loaded improvised firing device.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. Thursday they identified a man, known to have an active arrest warrant, in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

When officers attempted to speak to the man they say he fled, running between houses. He was eventually caught in a backyard.

Police found a loaded improvised firing device, known as a zipgun, a knife, parts for two additional zipguns and ammunition.

Thunder Lighting Fontaine, 19, has been charged with 35 separate offences related to firearms violations and breaches of court orders.

He was detained in custody.