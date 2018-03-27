It appears the Winnipeg Police Service is backing away from the Old Exhibition Grounds as the location for the new North District police station.

Police Chief Danny Smyth tells CTV News the public is not in favour of a plan to build on the site, home to the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club, baseball diamonds and the Old Exhibition Arena.

“I saw a preliminary report of the public consultation and there really doesn’t look like there’s support for us to co-exist on that old ex site,” said Smyth.

The chief says while the final decision rests with council, it appears the service and the city will look elsewhere.

“It’s quite likely we’ll go in a different direction,” said Smyth.

Smyth says this will put the project behind schedule as construction was set to begin this year.

Sources have told CTV the city is eyeing other locations, like the old transit garage on north Main Street.

Community activists and city councillor Ross Eadie were against the police service’s preferred choice, worried it could displace much needed sports fields for local youth.

“Well I'm relieved and I know that the community would be quite excited to hear that the police service isn't going onto the old Exhibition grounds," said Eadie.

But the Nomads are a little disappointed by the chief’s comments. The club was hoping to get new turf and a new clubhouse out of the deal by sharing the grounds with the police service.

Nomad’s President Jeff Pirrie says the field only has a year or two left in its lifespan. He says now they’ll have to fundraise and hope for financial help from various levels of government.

“It was a little bumpy ride at the beginning and it kind of levelled out and now here, I'm not sure what's going on right now,” said Pirrie.

A report on the future police station is expected to be tabled at city hall next month.