The province’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has determined that no Winnipeg police officer is responsible for the death of a 41-year-old man following his arrest.

The IIU said, in the early morning of October 25, 2018, officers responded to a report of a man confronting and chasing two CN Rail engineers near the CN rail line in east Winnipeg.

Police told the IIU the man became unresponsive as he was being handcuffed. He received medical attention and was taken to Concordia Hospital, where he died the next day.

The IIU said, according to an autopsy, the man died as a result of cardiac arrest caused by excited delirium and cocaine use.

Investigators also interviewed four attending officers and six witnesses –none of whom suggested the officers’ actions contributed to the man’s death.

The complete report by the IIU is available online.