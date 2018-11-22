The Winnipeg Police Service is offering training sessions for employees as businesses in Winnipeg face the realities of an ongoing meth crisis.

The service’s drug enforcement unit executes the presentations on illicit drugs, covering topics like how to recognize when someone is high on meth. A police official told CTV News the biggest point they try to hammer home is to never approach someone who appears to be high on the drug.

The idea is being welcomed in West Broadway, where Korner Stop owner Mike Williams has had to dramatically up his security measures in recent years.

Williams told CTV News he’s seen a significant spike in violent and erratic incidents, including one where a woman bit him after trying to steal a bag full of pastries.

Williams also said evidence of the meth crisis extends beyond the inside of his store to the parking lot, where he regularly sweeps up needles.

To deter people inside and outside, he’s installed panic alarms along with more security cameras and additional bolts on store doors.

“We have three bolts on the doors, because it was only six weeks ago where they tried to get in with a hacksaw,” said Williams.

Concerns over security aren’t uncommon according to Leah McCormick, executive director of the West Broadway BIZ, who said she’s seeing different approaches to addressing them.

“Some businesses have gone as far as to hire security, some businesses are restricting the use of bathrooms to the public, and then you’ll see things like doors being locked at night when they use to otherwise be open,” said McCormick.

McCormick also said the issue isn’t exclusive to West Broadway and she meets with other BIZ organizations a few times to touch on a number of topics, including safety and meth.

“We recognize that this is an issue city-wide,” said McCormick.

Businesses interested in having a training session for employees can email the Winnipeg Police Service drug enforcement unit at wps-deu@winnipeg.ca