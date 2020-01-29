WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer has been charged following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba for unauthorized use of a Winnipeg Police Service computer system.

The IIU said on Oct. 1, 2019, an on-duty officer was caught speeding on photo radar while driving a private vehicle. It said when the officer returned to his office, he made unauthorized entries into a police computer system to prevent the speeding ticket from being issued.

IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler said it was determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy has been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, fraud, and obstructing justice.

Police Chief Danny Smyth addressed the charges Wednesday morning, saying he wanted to be open about the investigation and provide clarity and context around these charges and previous ones.

“I can tell you that an audit has been conducted on the photo radar computer system going back six years. No other anomalies were discovered during the audit,” said Smyth. “I’m satisfied that the checks and balances within the photo radar system were able to detect an irregularity, and I’m satisfied no other irregularities were discovered during a subsequent audit.”

Smyth said very few people have access to this system. He said along with the irregularity that was flagged in the system, another employee came forward with concerns. Smyth said changes to the system have since been made to ensure there is greater oversight.

Cassidy was previously charged for assault causing bodily harm stemming from a March 2017 incident, where a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty officer. The IIU said the man alleged he was kneed and punched during an arrest, resulting in head injuries. Cassidy was formally charged in January 2019.

Smyth said at that time, Cassidy was pulled from his regular duties and put on administrative leave. He was assigned to desk duties the following month in the photo radar unit while he was awaiting criminal proceedings, which is how he had access to the system.

“We felt that that was an appropriate duty for him at the time. We did not expect this to happen,” Smyth said.

While the IIU was investigating the initial incident, it was told of an allegation related to gun storage. In September 2019, the IIU said Cassidy was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon in an unauthorized place. Smyth said this was in regards to a gun found in Cassidy’s work locker, which was properly registered, but not properly stored.

“Cassidy will also be subject to Winnipeg police regulations. This regulatory process will run simultaneous with the criminal proceedings, and could affect his employment status down the road.”

Smyth said this investigation will be conducted by the professional standards unit.

“The integrity of the conduct by police officers and the integrity of police systems must be paramount if the people we serve are to trust the police. I am concerned about the allegations involving the conduct of Sgt. Cassidy.”

Cassidy was removed from duties following the October incident pending the outcome of the IIU investigation, and remains on paid administrative leave while he awaits trial.

Cassidy has been a member of the Winnipeg Police Service for more than 20 years.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.