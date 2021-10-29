Police officer turned politician running to be Manitoba's next premier

WINNIPEG -

As a witness to domestic violence growing up, Manitoba PC leadership candidate Shelly Glover says she had aspirations of law enforcement from a young age.

“First time I saw a police officer, a female police officer, and I thought, 'Oh, if I could become a police officer I could stop this too,'” said Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer turned politician.

“I am someone who has always stood up for those who are either vulnerable or who are telling me there are injustices happening."

Glover is vying for the PC leadership against Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson. She is no stranger to politics.

Glover took a leave from the police service and won the federal seat in St. Boniface for the conservatives in 2008 and again in 2011. She then returned to the police service and resigned in 2018 citing a toxic workplace.

Royce Koop, a political studies professor, said despite Glover's previous political experience, she is seen as the outsider in the race, and someone who represents a clean break from the unpopular Pallister Government.

“The fact that Shelly Glover can reasonably say that there’s this distinction between her and the current government, it’s always been a strength of hers,” said Koop.

In retirement early this year, Glover worked as an aide in a care home as the pandemic’s second wave ravaged many facilities.

"I could not believe what I was seeing, we really failed our seniors during the pandemic,” said Glover.

She is critical of the province’s current vaccine mandate and testing policy for health care workers, and worries it is leaving some of them on the sidelines.

Glover said if elected Premier she would speak with Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, about other options.

“Anytime you talk about treatment or anti body tests or other options other than what exists it gets shut down as if you’re an anti-vaxxer," said Glover. "We’re not anti-vaxxers.”

Her stance has led some to believe it’s part of a campaign strategy to court the anti-vaccine vote.

“I think it’s a strategy, these people are there, they want a candidate who is going to appeal to them,” said Koop.

Glover said any claims that she is pandering to those voters are false. She said she decided to run – not to win, but to ensure the PC leadership contest did not become an acclamation.

“If we do not change this party, Manitobans will change the government.”

The PC leadership vote count is set for Saturday at the Victoria Inn. Results could be known in the late afternoon.