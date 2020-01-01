WINNIPEG -- Two men are in custody after separate assault incidents on New Year’s Eve.

The first incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, a patrol unit was responding to a family-related matter in the 100 block of Dzyndra Crescent.

Police received reports that a man had assaulted a woman in her 50’s and threatened to kill her, before he left the house, causing damage to the property.

Officers were able to find the man in the area of Rougeau Avenue and Bournais Drive.

The man became aggressive and fought with officers as he tried to avoid being arrested. He was eventually taken into custody.

Two officers were injured in the incident, one of which went to hospital.

The Winnipeg man, 39-year-old Alen Mikic has been charged with:

• Two counts of assault on a Peace Officer

• Assault

• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

• Mischief under $5,000/ Obstructing enjoyment

• Resisting a Peace Officer

Mikic remains in custody.

The second incident happened just before 6 a.m. Jan.1.

Officers saw a truck being driven on Inkster Boulevard at Keewatin Street with no lights and no license plates.

Police were able to catch up to the truck and it was stopped in the 100 block of Kinver Avenue.

The man driving the truck then got out and faced away from officers as if he was going to start running, but police said once he heard officers yelling at him to stop, he turned and went after them with a knife.

Officers used a Taser and were able to arrest the man.

After his arrest, it was learned the truck he was driving had been stolen from the Heritage Park area on Dec. 30, after it was left running.

Kevin Bradley Sinclair, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

• Assault on a Peace Officer with a Weapon

• Possession of a Weapon

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Two counts of Failing to Comply with Probation Orders

Sinclair also remains in custody.