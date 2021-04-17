Advertisement
Police on scene at a Winnipeg Cemetery
Published Saturday, April 17, 2021 12:02PM CST
Police on scene at Fort Garry Cemetery, April 17 (Source: Gary Robson, CTV News
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are currently on-scene at Winnipeg’s Fort Garry cemetery.
Images show multiple investigators and what appears to be a police forensic vehicle at the location.
Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to the area about 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.
Police say it is the site of an ongoing investigation but no further detail were provided.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they become available.