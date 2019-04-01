Featured
Police on scene of collision in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot
Police tweeted around 4 p.m. on Monday that they “apologize for disruptions in the area.” (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 4:52PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service are on scene in the Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot, following a serious pedestrian-vehicle collision.
Police tweeted around 4 p.m. on Monday that they “apologize for disruptions in the area.”
No public roads are closed.
More to come.