WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are on scene of a “serious incident” at a home in the city’s North End on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the incident in the 300 block of Bannerman Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

A spokesperson for police could not confirm what the incident is, but asked people to avoid the area.

Several police units are currently on scene, and transit in the area is being disrupted.

Police say the situation has been resolved safely. Officers remain on scene.