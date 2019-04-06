

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious incident in Downtown Winnipeg.

On Saturday around 4 p.m. police were called to the scene of Garry Street between York and St. Mary Avenues.

Police said tactical support team members are working to resolve the situation.

Officers said they are looking for an individial at the Windsor Hotel and are clearing out the building room by room.

As of 5 p.m., police said no one was injured.

They are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

