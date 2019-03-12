Featured
Police on scene of ‘serious incident’ on Ellice Avenue
CTV News
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:14AM CST
Winnipeg police have both east and westbound Ellice Avenue blocked off between Empress Street and Strathcona Street over what they’re calling a “serious incident.”
Police were called to the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning but can’t confirm why at this time.
More information to come.